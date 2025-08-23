Cowboys' Jaydon Blue scores first NFL TD in debut, mesmerizing fans with second-effort
The Dallas Cowboys are finishing up the preseason action of the 2025 schedule in their game against the Atlanta Falcons.
While many players are resting in the final preseason game, fans finally got the chance to see rookie running back Jaydon Blue in action.
Blue missed some time this preseason with an ankle bruise, but earlier this week, the rookie revealed to the media that nothing would be holding him back for his debut tonight.
MORE: Jerry Jones, Micah Parsons' mother have viral pre-game moment before Cowboys-Falcons
It's safe to say the former Texas Longhorns star wasn't lying when he said nothing would hold him back. Near the end of the first quarter, Blue scored his first rushing touchdown as a member of the Cowboys, and did so in a very physical fashion.
The scoring drive looked like light work for the rookie. Chances of him playing more meaningful minutes tonight seems slim. It appears Blue is already in great shape for the regular season debut.
Not only did the rookie back score his first touchdown, but he also recorded the first tackle on special teams during the opening kickoff.
MORE: Micah Parsons hand gesture & nachos cause stir at Cowboys preseason finale
It's just preseason, but it's hard to not be excited about Blue's future in the backfield. The Cowboys may have gotten an absolute steal with this fifth-round selection.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Micah Parsons drops biggest sign yet that he's done with Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones
3 Dallas Cowboys who need a strong showing in preseason finale
Jerry Jones has detached from reality with latest claim about Micah Parsons' agent
Is Cowboys owner Jerry Jones starting to question Micah Parsons' loyalty to team?
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc