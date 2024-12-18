Cowboys' Brock Hoffman bullies defenders so his mom won't insult him
Moms are always there to give their children a boost. That's true for two members of the Dallas Cowboys offensive line, although the methods are vastly different.
Cooper Beebe revealed that his mother helped him learn to play center during the offseason. Following a career as a guard at Kansas State, Beebe moved inside for Dallas.
During lunch breaks, his mom would head outside and play quarterback while the rookie worked on snapping the ball — and she had no problem letting him know if the shotgun snap wasn't accurate.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb's epic season will be most forgotten of his Cowboys career
Then there's Brock Hoffman, whose mom took a different approach. Hoffman, who has been called a bully on the field said he learned to play with that edge as early as third grade. That's when his mother told him he was playing soft, although she used a more colorful word to describe his performance.
Hoffman, who lost his voice trash talking in Carolina, said ever since that day, he wasn't going to let anyone say he was a soft player. With his performance in Dallas, it's safe to say he's lived up to that promise.
Moms make the world go 'round.
