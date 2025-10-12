Cowboys vs Panthers: What channel is game on for Week 6 of 2025 NFL season?
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've finally made it to game day. The Cowboys hit the road for a meeting with the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Week 6 of the 2025-26 NFL season.
The Cowboys aim to keep the momentum rolling in October after a dominant win over the New York Jets a week ago, while the Panthers are also riding high after knocking off the Miami Dolphins.
Once again, there is an intriguing storyline for the Cowboys, with the team facing off against a former star player in Rico Dowdle.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' final injury report for Week 6 confirms 4 starters out vs Panthers
Dowdle is coming off a career-high 200-yard performance and will be looking to make a statement against his former team, warning them to "buckle up."
We'll have to see if he can back up the talk.
Entering Sunday's showdown, the Cowboys are slight 2.5-point favorites on the road, while the over/under is set for 48.5 total points.
But, how can you watch? We've got you covered.
Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina PanthersTV & viewing info
Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025
Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
Venue: Bank of America Stadium
TV Channel: FOX
Betting Odds: Cowboys -2.5 | O/U: 48.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Panthers in Week 6
NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys make noise heading into Week 6
Cowboys release never-ending injury report ahead of Week 6 battle vs Panthers
Top Cowboys fantasy football must-starts for Week 6 vs Carolina Panthers
Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina Panthers, Week 6 NFL announcer assignment
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc