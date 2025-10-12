Cowboys Country

Cowboys vs Panthers: What channel is game on for Week 6 of 2025 NFL season?

The Dallas Cowboys visit the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season, so make sure you don't miss a second of the NFC showdown.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass as Carolina Panthers linebacker Eku Leota
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass as Carolina Panthers linebacker Eku Leota / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've finally made it to game day. The Cowboys hit the road for a meeting with the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Week 6 of the 2025-26 NFL season.

The Cowboys aim to keep the momentum rolling in October after a dominant win over the New York Jets a week ago, while the Panthers are also riding high after knocking off the Miami Dolphins.

Once again, there is an intriguing storyline for the Cowboys, with the team facing off against a former star player in Rico Dowdle.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys' final injury report for Week 6 confirms 4 starters out vs Panthers

Dowdle is coming off a career-high 200-yard performance and will be looking to make a statement against his former team, warning them to "buckle up."

Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle seen during wam ups of a game between Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falconsv
Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle seen during wam ups of a game between Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

We'll have to see if he can back up the talk.

Entering Sunday's showdown, the Cowboys are slight 2.5-point favorites on the road, while the over/under is set for 48.5 total points.

But, how can you watch? We've got you covered.

Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina PanthersTV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws downfield against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws downfield against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025
Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
Venue: Bank of America Stadium
TV Channel: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys -2.5 | O/U: 48.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

