Former Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle ready for revenge game after career-high outing
The Dallas Cowboys are fresh off a dominant win over the New York Jets in Week 5 of the NFL season, and will look to keep the momentum going next weekend against the Carolina Panthers on the road.
In the Week 6 clash, the Cowboys will be meeting with a familiar face.
Rico Dowdle, who led the Cowboys in rushing a season ago, is preparing for the revenge game after putting together a career-high performance in a win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.
MORE: Cowboys' offseason steal outshining 2024 rushing champ Saquon Barkley
Dowdle finished with 206 rushing yards and a score.
Ahead of next weekend's game, Dowdle spoke to the media to share his thoughts on facing off against his former team with a warning.
MORE: Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Cowboys' huge Week 5 win
"Oh, sure. They've got to buckle up," Dowdle said. "I think they know, for sure. I'd been there for five years. They didn't keep me there for five years for no reason."
The Cowboys' rush defense has been better than expected this season, but they will have their hands full against a motivated Dowdle.
Hopefully, the team will be able to keep it's momentum going with another statement victory.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Panthers is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
