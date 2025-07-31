Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb lays out clear plan for 2025 season, makes bold claim
The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2025-26 NFL season with arguably the best wide receiver duo in the league after swinging a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire star pass-catcher George Pickens and pair him with All-Pro CeeDee Lamb.
It's a dynamic duo that has been lighting it up at practice throughout the start of training camp in Oxnard, and there are no plans to slow down.
This week, Lamb spoke to reporters and laid out a clear play for the upcoming season.
If Lamb can put his plan into motion and make it come to fruition, it's going to be a nightmare for opposing secondaries and will go a long way in helping Dallas achieve their goal of a bounce-back season.
"That’s my plan. Catch everything, and we’ll see what happens after that," Lamb told reporters after practice on Wednesday, per The Athletic. "I’ve always been thinking it, but it’s like moving with intent. "It’s a little different than just being a thought (when) you have it on paper, you see it every day. And then when you go to practice, you switch that mindset. You turn it on. You remember.”
While Lamb has his personal goals, he also has a big vision for the team's overall success.
Lamb may not be the most outspoken player in the media, but his quite confidence speaks volumes, and he closed his media session with a message that Dallas is coming for everyone's neck this season.
“I’m light on my words because I really don’t like to do the rah-rah (stuff) and then it doesn’t come to fruition,” Lamb said. “But I know one thing for sure … I know we’re going to have a good one this year. That’s for sure.”
