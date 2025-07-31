George Pickens hopes to build 'legacy' in Dallas as he enters contract year
Since the moment the Dallas Cowboys made a blockbuster trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire George Pickens, the star wide receiver has been making himself feel right at home.
Pickens immediately built relationships with franchise quarterback Dak Prescott and his new running mate CeeDee Lamb, while making it clear that he was ready for a new chapter.
The new wide receiver duo has been virtually inseperable throughout the start of training camp in Oxnard, and his chemistry with Prescott has been clear.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb shows why he is Option A for Cowboys in dominant practice
Recently, Pickens, who is in a contract year, started discussing his future and has now hinted multiple times in a matter of days that he feels like Dallas is home and hopes to be here for the long run. In a new interview with the NFL Network, Pickens shared that he hopes to build "a very long legacy and, like, a great one" in Dallas.
Over the weekend, Pickens said that he could "most definitely" see Dallas becoming a permanent home.
Pickens has been approaching his new home the right way and has been welcomed with open arms, so it will be interesting to see how he contributes on the field when the season rolls around.
MORE: Dynamic Cowboys UDFA makes mark on WR competition with spectacular TD
The real test will be if the team starts to struggle and faces adversity. But, for now, Pickens seems to be in a happy place.
Last season, Pickens hauled in 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns. With Lamb on the opposite side and a healthy Dak Prescott throwing the ball, a 1,000-yard season is well within reach.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best videos & highlights from Cowboys' training camp practice on Day 7
CeeDee Lamb shows why he is Option A for Cowboys in dominant practice
Cowboys rookie on roster bubble kicked out of practice for fighting
Cowboys rookie RB 'figuring it out,' impressing Brian Schottenheimer in camp
Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc