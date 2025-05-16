Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb gets his own Nike PE cleat in color NFL fined him for
CeeDee Lamb is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. There isn't a single honest person who would debate that fact. And for the 2025 season, he's also going to be one of the most stylish.
On Friday, it was announced that the Dallas Cowboys superstar will be debuting his first-ever Nike PE (Player Exclusive) cleat during the season.
Lamb will be rocking the Nike Vapor Pro 1 "CeeDee Lamb", which conveniently include a "slime" green, the same color of cleat he wore during the 2024 season when he was fined by the NFL.
Nike shared a video highlighting the PEs, noting they will be "available soon" for the public at Nike.com.
"If you ask [CeeDee Lamb], slime isn’t just a word — it’s a lifestyle," Nike wrote. "It’s the connection that turns friends into family. It’s the mentality that turns every snap into a show. It’s CeeDee Lamb. It’s the culture.
Lamb gave a sneak peek at the cleats last season against the Carolina Panthers.
Now, fans everywhere will be able to get a taste.
The Cowboys kick off their 2025 campaign on Thursday, September 4, on the road at Lincoln Fincial Field against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET, so we'll have to tune in to see whether Lamb debuts his cleats in the season opener.
