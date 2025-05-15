Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb roasts Eagles fans, 'Quinyonimo Bay' lockdown hype
Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb spent much of the day Wednesday on a live stream with several of their Dallas Cowboys teammates.
While they were waiting for the NFL schedule to be released, they offered up some excellent clips that continue to make the rounds. One consisted of Lamb, Parsons, and Osa Odighizuwa laughing at Philadelphia Eagles fans who believe their franchise has Lamb's number.
They even claim Quinyon Mitchell, their first-round pick in 2024, has Lamb stuck at "Quinyonimo Bay." That drew a laugh from the group, with Lamb saying, "I ain't never been locked down."
Lamb has enjoyed plenty of success in his career against the Eagles, hauling in 50 receptions for 674 yards with four touchdowns in nine games.
That said, he had a rough outing in Week 10 against the Eagles last year. Lamb had 21 yards on six receptions. Giving all the credit to Mitchell for this would be a mistake, however.
Mitchell deserves credit for playing well, but this was the first game Cooper Rush started in place of an injured Dak Prescott, and he was rusty, to say the least. Rush went 13-of-23 for 45 yards, leading to calls for him to be benched. He turned it around, but this was an ugly game for the entire offense.
Lamb never got a rematch, as he sat out the final two games of the year with a shoulder injury.
That means his next chance to go after Mitchell will be in Week 1 this year. The claim that Mitchell can shut Lamb down only adds fuel to the fire as the Cowboys look to upset the defending champs.
