Dak Prescott showing off post-surgery mobility during Cowboys OTAs
There was a lot that went wrong for the Dallas Cowboys during a disappointing 2024 NFL campaign, including the loss of Dak Prescott after just eight games due to a hamstring injury.
Prescott needed surgery to repair a torn muscle, but has been optimistic about a return by Week 1. Recent reports have suggested he's on schedule, but the best news comes from their OTA practices on Thursday.
Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram shared his observations from the day, and said Prescott was not only on the field and throwing well, but he was also showing off his mobility.
"QB Dak Prescott continues to flash his mobility," he wrote on X. "Does not look like he’s fresh off a hamstring injury. I had him charted at 14-for-18 passing with two drops from Luke Schoonmaker and CeeDee Lamb. One Kaiir Elam PBU and one miss on a tough throw down the left sideline."
Prescott isn't the same dual-threat quarterback we remember from his days at Ole Miss, but he's still dangerous when he decides to use his legs. He's been far more cautious when it comes to running, however, since suffering a broken ankle in 2020 and the hamstring injury last year won't encourage more running.
Still, his ability to evade pass rushers has been a key part of his game, so seeing that mobility return this quickly is a positive sign.
