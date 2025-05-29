Cowboys Country

Dak Prescott showing off post-surgery mobility during Cowboys OTAs

The Dallas Cowboys have to be thrilled with how well Dak Prescott is moving post-surgery.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

There was a lot that went wrong for the Dallas Cowboys during a disappointing 2024 NFL campaign, including the loss of Dak Prescott after just eight games due to a hamstring injury.

Prescott needed surgery to repair a torn muscle, but has been optimistic about a return by Week 1. Recent reports have suggested he's on schedule, but the best news comes from their OTA practices on Thursday.

MORE: DeMarvion Overshown injury update foreshadows happy holidays for Cowboys fans

Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram shared his observations from the day, and said Prescott was not only on the field and throwing well, but he was also showing off his mobility.

"QB Dak Prescott continues to flash his mobility," he wrote on X. "Does not look like he’s fresh off a hamstring injury. I had him charted at 14-for-18 passing with two drops from Luke Schoonmaker and CeeDee Lamb. One Kaiir Elam PBU and one miss on a tough throw down the left sideline."

MORE: DaRon Bland continues work at new position during Cowboys OTAs

Prescott isn't the same dual-threat quarterback we remember from his days at Ole Miss, but he's still dangerous when he decides to use his legs. He's been far more cautious when it comes to running, however, since suffering a broken ankle in 2020 and the hamstring injury last year won't encourage more running.

Still, his ability to evade pass rushers has been a key part of his game, so seeing that mobility return this quickly is a positive sign.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Where Dallas Cowboys rank among all 32 NFL teams by ESPN FPI rating

Cowboys add game-changing defender in early 2026 NFL mock draft

Eagles fans bizarrely obsessed with Dallas Cowboys, recent study finds

List of Dallas Cowboys veterans missing OTAs ahead of 2025 season

PHOTOS: Meet Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Sophy Laufer

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News