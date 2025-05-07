Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys CeeDee Lamb teased Cowboys major addition with cryptic post

Cowboys Nation knew something was in the works thanks to CeeDee Lamb.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys said they would explore all options to upgrade the wide receiver position, and it wasn’t just talk.

On Wednesday morning, it was reported they landed George Pickens after agreeing to a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While news of the trade broke early Wednesday morning, many fans were already speculating something was in the works thanks to CeeDee Lamb. The team’s No. 1 wide receiver shared a cryptic tweet late Tuesday night leaving fans with the impression that he was welcoming a new teammate.

Lamb had to do a lot of the heavy lifting in Dallas last season and while he’s more than capable the offense had to work far too hard to pick up yardage when he wasn’t the focal point.

Steelers WR George Pickens looks on in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens looks on in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Cowboys hope the addition of Tyler Booker on the offensive line, as well as a whole new running back stable, would help alleviate some of that pressure. Still, nothing will help as much as adding another wideout capable of racking up 1,000 yards.

Pickens, a second-round pick from Georgia in 2022, has 174 receptions for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns in three seasons. He’s also never had a quarterback the caliber of Dak Prescott, or a receiver such as Lamb to take pressure off him.

With the Steelers set to start either Mason Rudolph or Will Howard, this move will likely benefit Pickens as much as the Cowboys.

