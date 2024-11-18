Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader throws shade at Houston Texans ahead of MNF
The Dallas Cowboys wrap up Week 11 in primetime with a Monday Night Football showdown against the Houston Texans. Ahead of the primetime Battle of Texas, trash talk has emerged from an unlikely source.
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Reece, who was one of the stars on season 1 of the Netflix hit docuseries America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders took to Instagram to fire off a friendly jab at the in-state "rival."
Reece shared a game day photo with the caption, "Hey Houston, only one team can run the Lone Star State."
MORE: ManningCast guest list Week 11: Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans
DCC Reece showed more fight in that IG caption than the Cowboys have at any home game this season, so let's hope it can fire up the 'Boys in time for kickoff.
For those who don't recall, Reece was a standout on season 1 of the docuseries. She was a cheerleader at the University of Alabama and a member of the dance team before joining DCC.
She graduated from the UNiversity of Alabama with a degree in dance and has been putting it to good use.
America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is streaming on Netflix now. The series features seven episodes that run approximately one hour each.
As for the team on the field, let's see how they deliver.
Kickoff between the Texans and Cowboys at AT&T Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on the ESPN family of networks. Let's see whether the team actually shows up to perform or whether they will be the butt of every joke told on the ManningCast throughout the night.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Texans: 3 keys to victory for Week 11
Cowboys’ final Week 11 injury update is worst-case for struggling secondary
Former Dallas Cowboys star arrested after Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight
Dallas Cowboys 3-round mock draft brings star running back home
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Texans in Week 11