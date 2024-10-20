Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders get new gig during team's bye week
It's a peaceful day in Dallas Cowboys Nation with the team on a bye week, but that doesn't mean everyone has the day off.
While the Cowboys won't be taking the field on Sunday, October 20, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders picked up another gig to stay hard at work.
Formula 1 is back in Texas for the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix 2024 taking place at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin.
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are on the scene to hype up the crowd.
They're also making the rounds on pit row and making appearances at various garages along the way.
It mark's the 12th time that the race has been held at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin and marks the 19th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship.
Defending champion Max Verstappen is the current points leader, followed by McLaren’s Lando Norris.
After the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix 2024 on Sunday, it will be back to work for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders as they prepare for the Cowboys to return to action next week against the San Francisco 49ers.
We don't know how the Cowboys will perform, but at least the Cowboys Cheerleaders are always putting smiles on people's faces.
