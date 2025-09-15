Cowboys vs Bears, Week 3 odds: Dallas opens slight dog despite Chicago's blowout loss
The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a stunning comeback on Sunday afternoon, capping off Week 2 with a thrilling Week 2 overtime win over the division rival New York Giants.
For Week 3, the Cowboys hit the road to Soldier Field for a showdown with the 0-2 Chicago Bears.
While the Cowboys secured the dub, the Bears were blown out on Sunday afternoon in a divisional clash of their own. The Bears left Ford Field after suffering a 52-21 loss to the Detroit Lions.
MORE: Dak Prescott believes Dallas Cowboys' front office is 'all in' after splash signing
But despite their blowout loss and 0-2 start, the Bears are favored over the Cowboys in the opening lines for next week's game.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Cowboys will travel to the Windy City as 1.5-point underdogs.
The moneyline is a virtual pick 'em with both teams listed at -108, and the over/under is set for a whopping 48.5 total points, which is the second-highest point total on the board to open the week.
MORE: Dak Prescott makes special gesture with game ball after Cowboys' OT win
If you're betting the moneyline, that means you would have to wager $108 dollars on either team to net a $100 return, but the oddsmakers truly see it as a toss up.
It will be interesting to see how the betting line shifts as the week continues, but for now, Dallas can enter Week 3 in the underdog role.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys unbelievable overtime win vs Giants
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' win over Giants in Week 2
Dallas Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey gets top honor after flexing golden leg
Cowboys must find secondary help after unit's deflating Week 2 performance
Cowboys’ Cooper Beebe forced out of game with ankle injury before OT win
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc