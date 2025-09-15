Cowboys Country

Cowboys vs Bears, Week 3 odds: Dallas opens slight dog despite Chicago's blowout loss

The Dallas Cowboys travel to Soldier Field in Week 3 and are a slight underdog on the road despite the Chicago Bears getting blown out in Week 2.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Chicago Bears defensive end Dominique Robinson at AT&T Stadium
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Chicago Bears defensive end Dominique Robinson at AT&T Stadium / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a stunning comeback on Sunday afternoon, capping off Week 2 with a thrilling Week 2 overtime win over the division rival New York Giants.

For Week 3, the Cowboys hit the road to Soldier Field for a showdown with the 0-2 Chicago Bears.

While the Cowboys secured the dub, the Bears were blown out on Sunday afternoon in a divisional clash of their own. The Bears left Ford Field after suffering a 52-21 loss to the Detroit Lions.

But despite their blowout loss and 0-2 start, the Bears are favored over the Cowboys in the opening lines for next week's game.

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams at Ford Field
Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams at Ford Field / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Cowboys will travel to the Windy City as 1.5-point underdogs.

The moneyline is a virtual pick 'em with both teams listed at -108, and the over/under is set for a whopping 48.5 total points, which is the second-highest point total on the board to open the week.

If you're betting the moneyline, that means you would have to wager $108 dollars on either team to net a $100 return, but the oddsmakers truly see it as a toss up.

It will be interesting to see how the betting line shifts as the week continues, but for now, Dallas can enter Week 3 in the underdog role.

