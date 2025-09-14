Dak Prescott makes special gesture with game ball after Cowboys' OT win
Dallas Cowboys fans were on the edge of their seats all afternoon during the NFC East showdown with the New York Giants that went down to the wire. When it was all said and done, it was the golden leg of Brandon Aubrey that saved the team and lifted them to victory in Week 2.
After the moment, there was a special moment in the locker room as the team celebrated its hardfought win.
Dak Prescott revealed to the media that he was set to present head coach Brian Schottenheimer with the game ball. Dallas' win on Sunday was the first-ever head coaching win of Schotty's NFL career.
“We’re behind him. He deserved that first win," Prescott told the media, per Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News. "Tough one to get. Fun one to get. I know he’ll never forget it. I won’t forget it.”
When Schottenheimer made his way to the podium for his post-game press conference, he was asked about getting presented the game ball by Prescott and what the quarterback said. He wasn't ready to reveal that just yet.
"If I tried to spit it out, I’d cry. And I don’t feel like crying right now," he said.
It was a special moment for Coach Schotty and the Cowboys, and the kind of win that helps a team build character. Sure, it was "just the Giants," but it's an incredible way to win your first-ever NFL game.
Now, it's time to turn the attention to the Chicago Bears, who will host Dallas at Soldier Field on Sunday, September 21.
