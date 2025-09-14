Dak Prescott believes Dallas Cowboys' front office is 'all in' after splash signing
The Dallas Cowboys survived a scare from the division rival New York Giants in Week 2, needing some Brandon Aubrey heroics to force overtime and come through with a game-winner in overtime.
After the game, the team announced some more good news that had been teased for the past few days: Jadeveon Clowney has been signed.
Clowney visited the Cowboys' practice last week to meet with the team, and on Sunday, a deal was done. The fans approved, the media largely approved, and team leader Dak Prescott gave the move the stamp of approval.
Prescott spoke to Clarence Hill of All DLLS Sports following the game and said he belives the signing of Clowney is an example that the front office is "all in."
You have to appreciate the optimism.
Prescott has always been a company man and will say the right thing when a microphone is in front of his face. So, it's no surprise this was was his comment. It may be a bit too optimistic, but the move does help.
Clowney adds depth at defensive end, where he will improve the pass rotation, but he is also very staunch against the run. It's a win-win for both sides.
