One Cowboys coaching candidate would be the perfect fit to lead team, D
The Dallas Cowboys are now in the middle of a coaching search, as former head coach Mike McCarthy and the team decided to part ways.
Unfortunately, the franchise had terrible timing when it came to the news of McCarthy because the team missed the opportunity to get early interviews with coaches still in the postseason.
Being the head coach of the Cowboys will always be a major job in sports. To compare it, it would be like managing the New York Yankees.
This is why the franchise can still land a hot name in the coaching search and one that will keep this defense at the top of its game.
Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator has been one of the hottest names in the coaching search this season.
Glenn has had the Lions' defense ready to perform every week, even though the team is without multiple defensive starters due to injury.
Before all the injuries to the defense, the Lions unit was humming. Cowboys fans probably still remember the 47-9 beatdown the Lions gave to them back in October.
Offense is the name of the game in the NFL, which is why the Cowboys should lean toward a defensive leader to be the next head coach.
