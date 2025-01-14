Jason Witten joining Cowboys coaching staff is move that should happen
The Dallas Cowboys are searching for their next head coach to instill a winning culture—something the team has lacked for the last 28 seasons.
Many names are being tossed around in the media as potential candidates, including 11-time Pro Bowler and future Cowboys Hall of Famer Jason Witten.
Since retiring after the 2020 season, Witten has been coaching high school football, leading his team to two straight state championships—a success that was somewhat unfamiliar to him during his playing days with the Cowboys.
While Witten’s coaching experience in high school football shows promise, it makes his jump to NFL head coach seem like a real stretch.
Coaching high school football is far less complicated than coaching at the pro level, and Witten likely wouldn’t have a clear plan ready to hit the ground running as an NFL head coach. It’s somewhat ridiculous to consider him for the top job at this point.
However, that doesn’t mean Witten isn’t ready to coach pro football; he just isn’t ready to be a head coach.
Witten was often regarded as one of the smartest tight ends to ever play the game. He may not have had blazing speed, but he was always open in crucial moments.
Placing Witten on the Cowboys' coaching staff as a tight ends coach would be a brilliant move—not only to groom him for a future head coaching role but also to help develop the young, promising tight ends the Cowboys currently have, like Luke Schoonmaker and Jake Ferguson.
