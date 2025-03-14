Dallas Cowboys suddenly making push to sign top free agent
The Dallas Cowboys aren't breaking the bank but they're still doing plenty of work during NFL free agency. They addressed their backfield with the addition of Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders.
They also added depth at linebacker by bringing in Kenneth Murray and Jack Sanborn while beefing up the interior of their defensive line with Dak Prescott look-alike Solomon Thomas. What they haven't done is find a No. 2 wide receiver to help take some of the pressure off CeeDee Lamb's shoulders.
MORE: Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence beef goes public after Cowboys star's departure
On Friday, that could change. According to Dianna Russini, Dallas is one of the two teams interested in signing Cooper Kupp and the deal could be finalized shortly.
Earlier in the week, Jane Slater reported the Cowboys weren't interested in adding Kupp — although she said that was the feeling "right now." As is always the case, things change quickly in the NFL and perhaps Kupp isn't demanding a salary outside of the team's range.
Kupp, who has family ties to the organization, would be re-joining Junior Adams in Dallas should he decide to put the star on his helmet. Adams, who is currently the wide receivers coach for the Cowboys, had the same role at Eastern Washington when Kupp played there collegiately.
