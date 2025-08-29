Cowboys could flip Micah Parsons pick compensation 'right now' for players
Jerry Jones pulled the trigger and traded away superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday afternoon, making it clear that he believes the move will be best for the long-term future of the team.
Dallas received two first-round picks in exchange for Parsons and now has a full arsenal of picks over the course of the next two NFL Drafts.
When addressing the media after the blockbuster trade, Jones made it clear that he plans to continue improving the team, and it could come sooner rather than later with the newfound draft capital.
"The other thing that I want to say is not only gives us four first-round picks over the next two years…nothing says we can’t use some of those picks right now, to go get somebody right now; don’t rule that out," Jones told the media, per NFL insider Josina Anderson.
There is no telling what Jones could do, especially when you give the ambitious wildcard several first-round picks at his disposal.
It will take a few days for the Parsons fallout to settle, and with less than a week until the regular season there isn't much time to strike another deal. But no one thought the Cowboys would trade Parsons, and here we are.
So, buckle up, Cowboys Nation, because the roller coaster ride may not be over yet.
