Dallas Cowboys' salary cap space after Micah Parsons trade to Packers

The Dallas Cowboys freed up a lot of salary cap space with the trade of Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, and they now have among the most in the NFL.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks to the media at a press conference at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks to the media at a press conference at the Star. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys turned the NFL world on its head on Thursday afternoon, just one week ahead of the team's regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles by trading superstar Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

The move completely shakes up the NFC title picture, which while it was already a longshot, will not include the Cowboys.

What the move does do for the Cowboys, however, is free up a lot of salary cap space. In fact, the Cowboys now have the second-most available cap space in the league, trailing only the New England Patriots ($52 million).

By trading Parsons to Green Bay, the Cowboys freed up a whopping $19 million and now hold an estimated $42 million in cap space, per Spotrac.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones waves to fans before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones waves to fans before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

You have to find some silver lining somewhere, right?

With the extra cap space, the Cowboys do have the opportunity to show some good will.

While the Cowboys were unable to strike a deal with Parsons, they now have the capital and time to reach agreements with All-Pros Tyler Smith, DaRon Bland, George Pickens, and Brandon Aubrey, who all have expiring deals.

Let's hope Jerry Jones puts the money to good use, for once, and doesn't sit on his hands while watching star players leave town.

Jul 26, 2025; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones presents Oxnard mayor Luis McArthur with a $25,000 check at t
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

