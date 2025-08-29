Jerry Jones 'forgets' Micah Parsons' name several times after Cowboys-Packers trade
Micah Parsons once considered himseslf a Dallas Cowboys lifer, but now he will only return to AT&T Stadium as an opponent. In exactly month, Parsons will do just that when his new team, the Green Bay Packers, roll into town for a primetown showdown in Week 4 on Sunday, September 28.
Jerry Jones did the unthinkable and traded his superstar player, but when it came time to address the media after the move, the owner and general manager seemed to forget who he dealt.
As has been the case when publicly discussing the Parsons saga throughout the summer, Jones referred to his perennial All-Pro as "Michael Parson."
MORE: Jerry Jones shades Micah Parsons in first comments after Dallas Cowboys-Packers trade
Jones did this again repeatedly during his press conference at The Star on Thursday night, before he was ultimately corrected by his son, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones.
Was it an honest mistake? Was it just the forgetful mind of an 82-year-old man after a long, stressful day? Or was it an intentional move done out of spit?
We may never know the real answer, but you can't rule out any of the options.
MORE: Cowboys reportedly declined olive branch from Micah Parsons before trade
Remember, this is the same owner and general manager who pretended during the offseason that he did not know the name of Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, who just so happens to be the most powerful agent in the game.
It was when Jones "forgot" Mulugheta's name in the public that the Parsons situation escalated beyond repair, so maybe, just maybe, this one just one parting shot.
