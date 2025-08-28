Cowboys Country

Kenny Clark: Get to know Dallas Cowboys new DT in Micah Parsons trade

The Dallas Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, but who did they get in return?

The Dallas Cowboys finally cut ties with Micah Parsons on Thursday, trading him to the Green Bay Packers in a monster deal that is sending shockwaves through the NFL.

The Packers are giving Parsons a four-year, $188 million deal, which includes $62 million in the first new year of the contract.

Parsons will also get $120 million fully guaranteed and a total of $136 million guaranteed, all of which are league records for a non-quarterback.

But what did Dallas get in return?

Though there was no winning for the Cowboys by trading Parsons away, Dallas still received two first-round picks (2026 and 2027) and defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who fans will now have to quickly get familiar with as the season is right around the corner.

Kenny Clark's career

Clark, 29, has spent his entire career with the Packers. They selected him with the 27th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of UCLA.

A three-time Pro Bowler (2019, '21, '23), Clark has started 126 of 140 career games while posting 417 total tackles (236 solo), 35 sacks, eight fumble recoveries, seven forced fumbles and 12 pass breakups.

Prior to Thursday's trade, Clark was the longest-tenured Packer on Green Bay's roster.

Clark's ties with Cowboys

Clark's second-career playoff game came against the Cowboys during his rookie season in 2016. The Packers beat Dallas in a 34-31 thriller in the NFC Divisional at AT&T Stadium.

Clark finished the game with four total tackles (three solo) on 31 total snaps.

Clark had been desperate for ring with Packers

During a recent appearance on the Up & Adams show, Clark made it clear how hungry he was for a Super Bowl with Green Bay ahead of what was supposed to be his 10th year with the Packers.

But now, he joins a Cowboys team that will be hoping just to make the playoffs this season.

"We just don't got no more time to waste," Clark told Kay Adams. "Week 1 is coming around the corner. We got a tough one with the Lions coming up. We want to get started on the right foot. Like I said earlier, we went 1-5 in the division last year and that just can't happen. It's unacceptable and there's no more time to waste. We got to get to it. I need (a ring)."

Clark will get to reunite with his Packers teammates when the Cowboys host Green Bay in Week 4.

