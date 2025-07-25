Dallas Cowboys could form unstoppable duo with massive addition
The Dallas Cowboys already boast one of the best defensive tackles in football in Osa Odighizuwa, who just received a mammoth contract from the team earlier this offseason. Could they add another major piece to their interior?
Well, one just became available, as the Las Vegas Raiders cut ties with Christian Wilkins as a result of the Raiders not being happy over the way he handled his recovery from a foot injury.
Wilkins is now a free agent, meaning the Cowboys could have a star replacement for Mazi Smith right under their noses. Of course, there are a bunch of caveats here.
First of all, we don't even know when Wilkins will return to the field. He underwent foot surgery, and the Raiders wanted him to have another procedure, which was the source of the disconnect. And even if he does return at some point soon, will he be the same?
Dallas could ultimately try to sign Wilkins on an incentive-laden one-year deal to give him a chance to prove himself. If he plays even remotely as well as he did in 2023, when he totaled 65 tackles and nine sacks with the Miami Dolphins, then that would be great.
It's important to note, though, that Wilkins just had $35.4 million of his guaranteed money in Las Vegas voided, so he might not be so willing to settle for such a cheap contract, especially given his track record before 2024.
It couldn't hurt to inquire, though. Smith has been nothing short of a bust thus far, as the former first-round pick posted overall grades of 49.8 and 34.8, respectively, at Pro Football Focus for his first two NFL seasons.
So even if Wilkins isn't quite his 2023 self, he would still likely be an upgrade over Smith so long as he is healthy.
