Cowboys could get secondary reinforcements as injured CB is close to return
It has been an odd Monday morning after the Dallas Cowboys were in primetime on Sunday night. No, the team is not celebrating a win, and they're not celebrating a loss.
The Cowboys would tie the Green Bay Packers 40-40, in a game that no football fan wanted to see end. Especially the way it did end.
However, the time for sulking is over. To paraphrase Bill Belichick, the Cowboys are onto the New York Jets in Week 5.
It's a new week, which means a new game plan. For the Cowboys, the game plan needs to focus on their defense making any stops. In order to do that, the team needs to be at full strength. On Monday, the defense got some good news on the potential return of cornerback Caelen Carson.
Carson told Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News that he is hopeful to start practice this week after spraining his ACL in training camp. The Cowboys' corner went on to say that he is just waiting on the green light from the franchise to get his 21-day practice window started.
The defensive unit needs any jolt to the system they can get at this moment. Carson's return would be massive for the depth of the secondary.
