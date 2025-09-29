Cowboys Country

Cowboys could get secondary reinforcements as injured CB is close to return

The Dallas Cowboys could soon receive more reinforcements in the secondary with the potential return of a second-year cornerback.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

It has been an odd Monday morning after the Dallas Cowboys were in primetime on Sunday night. No, the team is not celebrating a win, and they're not celebrating a loss.

The Cowboys would tie the Green Bay Packers 40-40, in a game that no football fan wanted to see end. Especially the way it did end.

However, the time for sulking is over. To paraphrase Bill Belichick, the Cowboys are onto the New York Jets in Week 5.

MORE: Brian Schottenheimer gives honest review of Jadeveon Clowney's Cowboys debut

It's a new week, which means a new game plan. For the Cowboys, the game plan needs to focus on their defense making any stops. In order to do that, the team needs to be at full strength. On Monday, the defense got some good news on the potential return of cornerback Caelen Carson.

Wake Forest defensive back Caelen Carson talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Wake Forest defensive back Caelen Carson talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Carson told Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News that he is hopeful to start practice this week after spraining his ACL in training camp. The Cowboys' corner went on to say that he is just waiting on the green light from the franchise to get his 21-day practice window started.

MORE: Micah Parsons showers Dak Prescott with praise after first meeting against Cowboys

The defensive unit needs any jolt to the system they can get at this moment. Carson's return would be massive for the depth of the secondary.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown catches a pass against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown catches a pass against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

4 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys unsatisfying tie in Week 4 vs Packers

3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' blown opportunity vs. Green Bay Packers

Jerry Jones takes one final shot at Micah Parsons after Cowboys-Packers game

Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons share special on-field moment after Cowboys-Packers tie

Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft

PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News