Cowboys could make blockbuster hire with former Super Bowl-winning coach
The search is on for the next Dallas Cowboys head coach. After an exhausting game of will they or won't they with the future of Mike McCarthy hanging in the balance, Jerry Jones and company decided it was time to move on from their head coach.
Jerry Jones said in a statement that the team "will commence a search process immediately to hire the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys."
The only question is "who?"
MORE: Jerry Jones praises Jerry Jones in Dallas Cowboys' farewell to Mike McCarthy
While there a handful of options from former players to current hot assistants, there is one longtime coach who has been mentioned as the team's "best option" moving forward.
That coach happens to be a Super Bowl winner: former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.
NFL insider Charean Williams mentioned Carroll, but noted that it is unlikely he would take the job, noting former players Kellen Moore or Jason Witten would be more likely.
Even if the Cowboys don't end up with Carroll, who is currently serving as an advisor to the Seahawks, the team would be wise to reach out.
MORE: 3 former Dallas Cowboys players who could become the next head coach
Carroll brings a stable presence to the sideline and has the personality to deal with Jerry Jones -- which is very important for anyone who would be willing to listen to any offers from the team.
Throughout his career as a NFL head, Carroll holds a 181-131-1 record.
Let's see if Jerry gives the former NFL Coach of the Year a call.
