Cowboys could pursue ballhawk with troubled past to replace Jourdan Lewis
The Dallas Cowboys didn't lose as many key players in NFL free agency this offseason as they did in 2024. They did, however, lose one of their most underrated stars.
Jourdan Lewis, who has been a key piece of their secondary since 2017, signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Often overlooked, Lewis finally got what he deserved with the Jags making him the highest-paid nickel corner in the league.
His loss will have a great impact on the Dallas defense, and they haven't adequately replaced him yet. There's a chance they find their next slot corner in the upcoming NFL draft, but they might still be able to bring in a veteran.
One potential option recently surfaced, with the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly shopping Jack Jones. If they can't find a trade partner, Jones is expected to be released.
A fourth-round pick out of Arizona State, Jones has had his share of issues off the field, including a 2023 arrest for possession of a concealed weapon and ammunition in an airport.
When on the field, however, Jones is a certified ball-hawk.
In 42 career games, he's recorded 27 pass defenses and picked off seven passes. He's returned four of his interceptions for touchdowns, proving to be a difference-maker once he gets his hands on the ball.
Jones has typically played outside corner throughout his career, but has the ability to play in the slot as well. That makes him a name to watch as Dallas looks to fill out their depth chart.
