Cowboys crash out of top 20 in end-of-season SI NFL power rankings
The Dallas Cowboys finished a disappointing 2024 NFL campaign with a 7-10 record after an injury-plagued season. With a new coaching staff led by Brian Schottenheimer, Dallas will look to bounce back and it all begins with attacking free agency and the NFL Draft.
Dallas has taken a lazy approach to free agency and has not made any big-name signings, but the Schottenheimer is hoping to change that tendency.
As the Cowboys gear up for the offseason, it is clear that the team has a lot of work to do and the Sports Illustrated end-of-season power rankings echoes that belief.
MORE: Micah Parsons makes plea to Cowboys front office to attack free agency
Dallas failed to crack the top 20 in the rankings, and checked in at No. 23.
"I’ve said in multiple writings that the Dallas Cowboys could easily win 10 games next season if the team stays healthy but that would just be riding on the fumes of a roster that should have been stewarded in a far better manner," Conor Orr wrote.
"Again, it’s about riding a line of telling people how unexcited I am about Brian Schottenheimer (because of what the team could have had) versus understanding what this team could do with a healthy and happy Dak Prescott."
MORE: Cowboys All-Pro Micah Parsons has giddy response to salary cap spike
It is understandable to that there are doubts with the new regime. Schottenheimer has been a career assistant. joining the St. Louis Rams as an assistant nearly three decades ago.
However, while he is unproven as a head coach, Schottenheimer has assembled an all-star staff that has Cowboys Nation excited.
Will it pay off? Only time will tell. But, for now, the Cowboys can enjoy entering the offseason with low expectations for the first time in what seems like forever.
