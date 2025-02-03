Cowboys Country

Cowboys current cap space could dash Myles Garrett dreams

A Myles Garrett trade request has sent every NFL fanbase into unrealistic dreams. Dallas Cowboys fans need to pump the brakes on a potential homecoming for the star edge rusher.

Tyler Reed

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett warms up before the game against Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett warms up before the game against Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Any time news breaks of a top player asking for a trade, the Dallas Cowboys will enter the discussion as a potential fit.

The Cowboys are the most popular team in the NFL and have been a top destination for years. This is why when news broke that Myles Garrett requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns, fans immediately started daydreaming about his arrival in Dallas.

MORE: Myles Garrett trade value: NFL GM reveals price to land Cleveland Browns star

However, a homecoming for Garrett seems highly unlikely. Not to be the bearer of bad news, but the Cowboys' current financial state would put a stop to landing Garrett.

According to Spotrac, the Cowboys rank 26th in the NFL when it comes to current cap space. The current cap space for the team is at -$2.3 million.

Myles Garrett, Micah Parson
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett congratulates Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons after the game at Huntington Bank Field. / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

When it comes to dead cap, the Cowboys rank No. 13 in the league, with $9.2 million locked up in dead cap.

MORE: Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboys

Making quarterback Dak Prescott the highest-paid player and CeeDee Lamb one of the highest-paid comes at a cost.

Micah Parson
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The team could free up a lot of cap space in the offseason by restructuring deals to Prescott and Lamb and signing Micah Parsons to a long-term deal, but that is currently a "could."

The dream of having Garrett join the team is a great dream. But it may be time to stop dreaming and live in reality. The move isn't happening.

