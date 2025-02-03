Cowboys current cap space could dash Myles Garrett dreams
Any time news breaks of a top player asking for a trade, the Dallas Cowboys will enter the discussion as a potential fit.
The Cowboys are the most popular team in the NFL and have been a top destination for years. This is why when news broke that Myles Garrett requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns, fans immediately started daydreaming about his arrival in Dallas.
However, a homecoming for Garrett seems highly unlikely. Not to be the bearer of bad news, but the Cowboys' current financial state would put a stop to landing Garrett.
According to Spotrac, the Cowboys rank 26th in the NFL when it comes to current cap space. The current cap space for the team is at -$2.3 million.
When it comes to dead cap, the Cowboys rank No. 13 in the league, with $9.2 million locked up in dead cap.
Making quarterback Dak Prescott the highest-paid player and CeeDee Lamb one of the highest-paid comes at a cost.
The team could free up a lot of cap space in the offseason by restructuring deals to Prescott and Lamb and signing Micah Parsons to a long-term deal, but that is currently a "could."
The dream of having Garrett join the team is a great dream. But it may be time to stop dreaming and live in reality. The move isn't happening.
