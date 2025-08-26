Cowboys cut 3-game starter at DB in shock move ahead of NFL roster deadline
The daunted NFL roster cuts continue with the Dallas Cowboys making another difficult decision. The latest cut for Big D comes as a bit of a surprise, with versatile defensive back Israel Mukuamu getting the boot.
The 25-year-old Mukuamu, who was drafted by the Cowboys in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft and re-signed with the team in March, has previous starting experience.
Mukuamu has played at both safety and cornerback, appearing in 33 games with four starts under his belt.
MORE: Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released on way to 53 men
The former South Carolina Gamecocks star was also a key member of the special teams unit.
With all of the injuries in the defensive backfield, it comes as a bit of a surprise that Mukuamu was released.
Because he has more than four years of accrued NFL experience, Mukuamu bypasses the waiver wire and is free to sign with any team immediately as a free agent.
MORE: Cowboys send veteran defensive end to IR, giving hope for preseason star to make roster
Let's hope that the roster builders in Dallas are using the release to play some roster gymnastics and land Mukuamu on the practice squad before he is called back up to the active roster later in the year. You can never have too many talented defensive backs.
The deadline for teams to cut down to the 53-man roster is 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday afternoon.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys final 53-man roster prediction following preseason finale
4 Cowboys cut candidates team must hope clear waiver wire for practice squad
James Houston not making Cowboys final cut would be roster malpractice
Ex-NFL exec blames Micah Parsons for dragging out Cowboys contract drama
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie