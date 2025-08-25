Ex-NFL exec blames Micah Parsons for dragging out Cowboys contract drama
The Micah Parsons contract saga continues to hang over the head of the Dallas Cowboys organization, and any remaining Jerry Jones support has now turned its back on the owner.
Jones has undeniably been dragging his feet and making public statements that aren't good for contract talks, leading to Parsons requesting a trade from the team.
While many place the blame on Jerry and not Parsons or his agent, David Mulugheta, at least one man is siding with Mr. Jones, and he's a former member of the good ole boys club.
MORE: Video of Jerry Jones, Micah Parsons' mom viral meeting shows what was said to laughs
Former NFLda executive Joe Banner, who served as President of the Philadelphia Eagles, CEO of the Cleveland Browns, and was a front office consultant for the Atlanta Falcons, believes the blame should be placed on Parsons if he and his team turned down the deal Jerry claims -- one that would have made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
"If Jerry offered Micah a deal that made him [the highest-paid non-quarterback]. If that offer is not more than 4 years long, then this dispute is now Micah’s fault," Banner wrote on X.
"Often player deserves support during negotiations, but not always. That’s what the deal should be, and if true, then the deal should be done."
MORE: Cowboys roasted by 'King of the Hill' for embarrassing, avoidable 2024 mishap
Siding with the owners is never going to win you fans, so it's no surprise that the replies to Banner's tweets are flooded with people calling out his stance against the player.
What we do know is that Jerry often embellishes things to the media, Mulugheta has downright denied claims already made by Jones, and there's no reason to believe he would be one hundred percent honest about what's going on behind the scenes. That's not how Jerry rolls.
Jerry likes to keep reality in the dark so the speculation continues until the last minute. That's how you get the ratings, folks. Welcome to the the Days of Our Lives: Cowboys Edition.
