Cowboys send veteran DE to IR, giving hope for preseason star to make roster
The Dallas Cowboys have already dropped a few bombshells on Tuesday, with roster decisions being made before the cut deadline.
Earlier today, it was reported that the Cowboys would be waiving UDFA wide receiver Traeshon Holden, who had become a fan favorite in Dallas.
Holden wasn't the only player to win over the fanbase this summer. Linebacker James Houston had fans singing his praises every time he took the field this preseason. But does that mean he will make the final 53-man roster?
Houston's chance of making the roster got a whole lot bigger with the news of how defensive end Payton Turner will start the season.
ESPN's Todd Archer has reported that Turner will start the season on the injured list. Turner is currently dealing with broken ribs, and his spot on the IR means he will miss the first four games of the season.
Turner's absence means the Cowboys need depth on the defensive end, which all but signals that Houston should be on the regular season roster.
Houston has had quite the journey to Dallas. His rookie season with the Detroit Lions saw one of the most impressive stints a player could have, that saw him earn eight sacks in seven games.
However, injuries have derailed his career since then. But it could be a new day for Houston in Dallas.
