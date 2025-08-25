4 Cowboys cut candidates team must hope clear waiver wire for practice squad
NFL teams have until Tuesday, August 26, at 4:00 p.m. EST to decide on their initial 53-man roster. For the Dallas Cowboys, there will be some difficult decisions to make at multiple positions.
The good news is that some of the players can be retained via the practice squad, but anyone with fewer than four years in the league must first go through waivers. If unclaimed, the Cowboys would be able to re-sign them to their 16-man squad.
With that being the case, here's a look at four young players Dallas has to hope go unclaimed so they can bring them back as developmental pieces.
Justin Barron, LB
There was a stretch where linebacker Justin Barron seemed destined for the 53-man roster. His stock slowed down, however, when he suffered a leg injury. He's now likely to be released, but his coverage skills make him worthy of a spot on the practice squad.
Rivaldo Fairweather, TE
Tight end Rivaldo Fairweather came out of nowhere this preseason and turned heads with his receiving skills. He recorded five receptions for 59 yards with one touchdown, but plays at a very crowded position.
Fairweather will likely be exposed to waivers, but he's one of the primary players that Dallas will want to continue working with.
Traeshon Holden, WR
When the Cowboys signed Traeshon Holden this offseason, he was seen as a potential fit for the 53-man roster. His ties to wide receivers coach Junior Adams, plus his 6-foot-2, 205-pound frame, made him someone to keep an eye on.
He then became a fan-favorite as he hauled in multiple highlight-reel catches during practice. He had 64 yards on four receptions during the preseason, showing off his ability to make plays downfield.
Still, Holden could be released due to the depth around him, as well as his lack of experience on special teams. If he is released, he might be one of the team's top targets for the practice squad.
Phil Mafah, RB
Phil Mafah was nearly left off this list since he shouldn't be in consideration to be cut. That said, the Cowboys seem to be high on Miles Sanders as the primary reserve behind Javonte Williams, while Jaydon Blue is there as a change-of-pace back.
If they commit the ultimate sin and release Mafah, they must hope no team claims the rookie out of Clemson. He has a high ceiling and a bright future in the league, making him worthy of developing.
