Cowboys DB listed as early season breakout candidate heading into 2025 season
The Dallas Cowboys will finish up their preseason slate of the 2025 schedule on Friday. That means, soon enough, the regular season will be here.
It's hard to get a read on just how good a team can be in the preseason. No team shows what plays they are going to do during the preseason. However, it's easy to see which players could have a good season.
MORE: Cowboys' Sam Williams hyped for 'violent' defense, being back to 100 percent
Moe Moton of Bleacher Report recently crafted a list of six players who could have a breakout performance to start the 2025 season. Cowboys safety Israel Mukuamu is one of those players.
"Moreover, the Cowboys allowed cornerback Jourdan Lewis to sign elsewhere in free agency, which opened up a vacancy in their nickel defense. Israel Mukuamu can fill that slot position. Mukuamu has lined up in both safety spots, on the boundary and in the slot. He's taken advantage of his opportunities to showcase his versatility," Moton writes.
The Cowboys' secondary is going to be pretty banged up before the season even begins. So if someone is going to step up, I'm sure the coaching staff would love it to be someone like
MORE: Cowboys' dynamic playmaker named top fantasy football sleeper for 2025
There are a few players who could have breakout seasons in 2025. However, Mukuamu could have the best opportunity.
