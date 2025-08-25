James Houston not making Cowboys final cut would be roster malpractice
It's the worst week of the NFL schedule, and the Dallas Cowboys are not exempt from giving bad news to players this week.
Roster cuts have already started, and the Cowboys have released the first wave of cuts, which included eight players.
There were no big surprises in the first round of cuts, but just like every season, the team will have to part ways with a player that the fanbase fell in love with this preseason.
One of those potential players is linebacker James Houston. Houston made his presence felt in the backfield throughout the preseason.
According to Pro Football Focus, Houston was credited with four hurries and one sack during the preseason. However, just watching his highlights from those three games, it's easy to say that he is more than just those numbers and was a constant disruptor along the defensive front.
The league has shifted to an era where pass rushing has become one of the most vital positions every team needs depth in. Given his preseason performance, Houston should absolutely make the regular season roster.
However, the Cowboys didn't get a great player without some baggage. Houston's career has been plagued by injuries. Since his rookie season, when he had eight sacks in seven games, Houston has had only two sacks in four seasons.
The potential is there, but are the Cowboys willing to take the risk?
