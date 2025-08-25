Cowboys Country

James Houston not making Cowboys final cut would be roster malpractice

The Dallas Cowboys must make room for edge rusher James Houston on the 53-man roster. If they don't, it should be considered malpractice.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys linebacker James Houston and cornerback Andrew Booth return an interception for a touchdown.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker James Houston and cornerback Andrew Booth return an interception for a touchdown. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's the worst week of the NFL schedule, and the Dallas Cowboys are not exempt from giving bad news to players this week.

Roster cuts have already started, and the Cowboys have released the first wave of cuts, which included eight players.

There were no big surprises in the first round of cuts, but just like every season, the team will have to part ways with a player that the fanbase fell in love with this preseason.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys potential answer to CB concerns just became available

One of those potential players is linebacker James Houston. Houston made his presence felt in the backfield throughout the preseason.

According to Pro Football Focus, Houston was credited with four hurries and one sack during the preseason. However, just watching his highlights from those three games, it's easy to say that he is more than just those numbers and was a constant disruptor along the defensive front.

The league has shifted to an era where pass rushing has become one of the most vital positions every team needs depth in. Given his preseason performance, Houston should absolutely make the regular season roster.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys' 2025 NFL waiver wire priority order for roster cutdowns

However, the Cowboys didn't get a great player without some baggage. Houston's career has been plagued by injuries. Since his rookie season, when he had eight sacks in seven games, Houston has had only two sacks in four seasons.

The potential is there, but are the Cowboys willing to take the risk?

Los Angeles Rams running back Jarquez Hunter carries the ball past Dallas Cowboys linebacker James Houston.
Los Angeles Rams running back Jarquez Hunter carries the ball past Dallas Cowboys linebacker James Houston. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released on way to 53 men

Dallas Cowboys final 53-man roster prediction following preseason finale

Cowboys again embarrassed by NFC East rival with competent, aggressive GM

3 players who could be surprise cuts as Cowboys decide on 53-man roster

Cowboys fans fearful beloved rookie RB won't make 53-man roster

PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie 

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News