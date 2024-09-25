Cowboys Country

Absurd stat proves Cowboys fans should be thrilled about Week 4 opponent

The Dallas Cowboys should be heavily favored this week against the New York Giants due to their current streak against them

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys aim to snap a two-game losing streak on Thursday Night Football against the New York Giants.

Hope feels minimal considering the abysmal performances over the past two weeks but there’s a reason for optimism. Dak Prescott, who lost two games to the Giants as a rookie in 2016, hasn’t lost to the NFC East rival in the last 12 starts.

Of course, one of those wins was in 2020 when Prescott suffered a broken ankle. With him out, Andy Dalton led the Cowboys to the last-second win.

MORE: Micah Parsons has simple solution to fix Cowboys defensive woes

While he deserves the assist, Dak has still been dominant over New York.

In addition to the 12-2 record in14 games against the Giants, Prescott has a passer rating of 100.9 with 3,694 yards, 27 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Cowboys opened the 2023 season in New York and ran the G-Men out of their own building. The defense was dominant and Prescott hardly had to do anything during a 40-0 win.

They met again in Week 10 and Dallas won 49-17. This time, Prescott was on fire with 404 yards and four passing touchdowns.

Nov 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws during the first quarter against the
Nov 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws during the first quarter against the New York Giants / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

With all that being said, this could be a double-edged sword. If Dallas were to fall to 1-3 and suffer defeat at the hands of a team Dak has owned since 2017, the panic could truly set in.

