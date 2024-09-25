Absurd stat proves Cowboys fans should be thrilled about Week 4 opponent
The Dallas Cowboys aim to snap a two-game losing streak on Thursday Night Football against the New York Giants.
Hope feels minimal considering the abysmal performances over the past two weeks but there’s a reason for optimism. Dak Prescott, who lost two games to the Giants as a rookie in 2016, hasn’t lost to the NFC East rival in the last 12 starts.
Of course, one of those wins was in 2020 when Prescott suffered a broken ankle. With him out, Andy Dalton led the Cowboys to the last-second win.
Micah Parsons has simple solution to fix Cowboys defensive woes
While he deserves the assist, Dak has still been dominant over New York.
In addition to the 12-2 record in14 games against the Giants, Prescott has a passer rating of 100.9 with 3,694 yards, 27 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.
The Cowboys opened the 2023 season in New York and ran the G-Men out of their own building. The defense was dominant and Prescott hardly had to do anything during a 40-0 win.
They met again in Week 10 and Dallas won 49-17. This time, Prescott was on fire with 404 yards and four passing touchdowns.
With all that being said, this could be a double-edged sword. If Dallas were to fall to 1-3 and suffer defeat at the hands of a team Dak has owned since 2017, the panic could truly set in.
