Where does Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb rank in NFL Offensive Player of the Year odds?
2024 was a disappointing season for the Dallas Cowboys, as they finished 7-10.
Injuries played a huge part in their struggles as they couldn’t find any rhythm on offense — especially after Dak Prescott suffered a hamstring injury. Not everything was awful, however, as CeeDee Lamb still had a spectacular season despite the issues around him.
MORE: Cowboys star Micah Parsons' Defensive Player of the Year odds fall short of top spot
Lamb finished with 101 receptions for 1,194 yards with six touchdowns. Those numbers were impressive on their own, but Lamb did this without Prescott for much of the season and without a legit No. 2 wideout to take away the defense’s attention. As if that wasn’t enough, he also had a slow start following a lengthy offseason holdout.
With Prescott back, a long-term deal secured, and the arrival of George Pickens as their WR2, Lamb is expected to have an even better campaign in 2025. That’s why his odds to win the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award are slightly eyebrow-raising.
MORE: Cowboys get surprising label entering 2025 NFL season with low expectations
Lamb is currently ninth in the NFL with +2000 odds according to ESPN Bet. He’s tied with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey but comes in behind Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua.
Perhaps the experts expect Lamb’s numbers to decline with the arrival of Pickens, but considering their lack of a No. 1 running back, that might not be the case.
Betting odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
—Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott snubbed in ESPN top QB rankings
Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer blasted in NFL head coach rankings
Cowboys’ insider selects shocking breakout candidate for 2025 season
Cowboys' biggest concern heading into training camp for 2025 season
PHOTOS: Ava Lahey, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc