Cowboys’ DaRon Bland excelling at new position is key to 'cashing in'
As we all unfortunately know, the Dallas Cowboys have been awful about getting extensions done quickly. After Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb in 2024 dragged on for far too long, they’re doing the same with Micah Parsons as they prepare for the 2025 campaign.
Anyone hoping for a reprieve once this situation is settled will be in for disappointment, however. Dallas has two more superstars in line for extensions, guard Tyler Smith and cornerback DaRon Bland.
Smith can be retained for 2026 via his fifth-year option, but Bland is scheduled for free agency. And according to Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder, he’s one of the top five cornerbacks who need to get paid after Sauce Gardner secured a four-year, $120.4 million extension.
"Bland enters a contract year this fall, helping make him a strong candidate to get paid soon. What might help his cause is that the Cowboys are currently expected to rely on him at nickel in 2025, potentially expanding the defensive back's repertoire," Holder wrote.
"If the 2022 Day 3 pick can showcase some position versatility and become stickier in coverage this season, he should have no problem cashing in during the offseason."
Gardner is one of several cornerbacks to cash in, with Derek Stingley Jr., Jaycee Horn, and Patrick Surtain all getting locked up by their respective teams.
Bland is coming off an injury-shortened campaign, but still has proven to be one of the best in the business. The concern is whether the Cowboys will be willing to pay him what he’s worth.
