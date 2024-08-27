Cowboys All-Pro CB DaRon Bland successfully undergoes foot surgery
Dallas Cowboys fans were stunned to learn All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland would miss significant time due to a fracture in his foot.
The injury was announced shortly before kickoff of the team's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, annd it will have an impact on the team's shaping of the final 53-man roster.
Because of new rules, teams can place two players on injured reserve before the 53-man roster is finalized. Those players can be actived from IR during the season.
Bland is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks as a result of his injury, and the clock begins now after the cornerback successfully underwent surgery this week.
Todd Archer of ESPN reported the news.
Bland's injury was discovered after he reported soreness in his foot during training camp.
The injury means the team and fans will have to wait even longer for the highly-anticipated All-Pro duo of Bland and Trevon Diggs to see significant time opposite each other on the field.
But, the good news is the team has rookie cornerback Caelen Carson, affectionately known as "Seatbelt," who has been impressing during training camp.
Let's hope the rookie can step up, because he has some big shoes to fill.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
