Cowboys' Sam Williams hyped for 'violent' defense, being back to 100 percent
The Dallas Cowboys were plagued by injury during the disappointing 2024 NFL campaign, but are hoping to bounce back this season as the team gets back to full strength.
One of the players who went down early was defensive end Sam Williams, who suffered a season-ending knee injury during training camp a year ago.
After taking the year to recover, Williams is excited to take the field back at 100 percent.
Williams commented on his healthy following this week's training camp practice at The Star, along with praising new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
“Now, I feel unstoppable really," Williams said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.
“The main point and emphasis on his defense is to be violent. And I feel like I’m pretty good at that. … I love this defense.”
Williams is entering the final year of his contract, so he will be set out to prove he is deserving of a big payday in the offseason. And, with the Micah Parsons situation potentially dragging into the regular season, Williams could see more reps early on in the season.
During his limited time with the Cowboys, Williams has recorded 39 tackles, 8 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.
Let's hope Williams can make the most of his opportunities in 2025 and stay on the field.
