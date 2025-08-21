Cowboys' dynamic playmaker named top fantasy football sleeper for 2025
Throughout the NFL offseason, Brian Schottenheimer has made it clear that the Dallas Cowboys plan to get All-Pro return specialist KaVontae Turpin more involved in the offense.
Turpin has seen reps at wide receiver and running back during OTAs and training camp, and is the front-runner to win the team's WR3 role.
While Turpin is more known for his special teams ability, his involvement in the offense could be a secret weapon for your fantasy football team in 2025.
Ahead of the regular season, The Touchdown Wire named Turpin as the Cowboys' "sleeper" this season.
"It seems that the Cowboys are finally going to get the former UFL superhero the ball this season. With new head coach Brian Schottenheimer looking to spice up the offense, one of the fastest men on the planet has been integrated into the gameplan far more than at any time over his first three years in the league," the article states.
"With a new contract and sizeable investment made, he’s improved his route-running, which will allow him to be the swiss-army knife once the games matter. With CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens destined to be 1,000-yard receivers, fans shouldn’t be surprised in Turpin turns in an 800-yard (from scrimmage), six-touchdown campaign."
The Cowboys already have the potential to be one of the league's most entertaining offenses with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens on the outside, which should create even more mismatches for Turpin throughout the year.
Last season, Turpin returned 27 kicks for 904 yards and one touchdown, while adding 187 yards and one touchdown on 18 punt returns. As a receiver, he finished the year with 31 catches for 420 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 92 yards on the ground.
