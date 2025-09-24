Cowboys defense could get unexpected help after shock Packers starter's injury
The Dallas Cowboys' pass rush has been one of the least successful in the NFL throughout the first three weeks of the season, but the team is expecting to get a much-needed boost with new defensive end Jadeveon Clowney making his team debut.
While Clowney will help Dallas in the trenches, they could also get some help from an unexpected injury to a Green Bay Packers starter.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter announced that Packers starting right tackle Zach Tom is not expected to play in their Week 4 primetime showdown on Sunday Night Football.
According to Schefter, Tom is dealing with an oblique injury he suffered in a loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Because the Packers have a Week 5 bye week, resting Tom an extra week could be the best option for the team to ensure he is fully recovered.
You never want to see a player suffer an injury that keeps him out of action, and you hope for the best players to be on the field. But the impact this could have on the Cowboys' pass rush is undeniable.
With the lack of success the Cowboys have had, they need any advantage they can get to get the boost and find some sort of rhythm.
We will see if that moment comes on Sunday night when the two teams kickoff at AT&T Stadium.
