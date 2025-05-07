Cowboys grade revealed for George Pickens trade
The Dallas Cowboys are at the forefront of the NFL world after trading for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.
In the deal, the Cowboys get Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, along with a fifth-round selection in 2027.
ESPN analyst Seth Walder assessed the deal and gave the Cowboys a "B-" for the trade.
"So on paper, this move makes plenty of sense for the Cowboys. As poorly as 2024 went for this team, the roster still has the same core as the one that went 12-5 in 2023 (albeit with a different coach) and had a major weakness at receiver after Lamb. To give up a shade more than a third-round pick for one year of Pickens is reasonable, considering how much less it will cost the Cowboys (under $3.4 million) than if he were on the open market," Walder wrote.
"... The risk here is mitigated by the one-year commitment, and if I were the Cowboys, I would want to keep it that way. They should let him play out the season and probably let him walk next offseason in exchange for the possibility of a compensatory pick. If Dallas signs Pickens to an extension before the 2025 season, I would substantially reduce its grade here."
Pickens' contract expires following the 2025 season, and he isn't looking to sign an extension until then, hoping to improve his value before the spring. It's a risk, but that one Pickens hopes pays off.
If Pickens breaks out with the Cowboys and has a career year, the grade could possibly be higher, but for now, Dallas settles for a "B-."
