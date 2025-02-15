Cowboys linked to free agent who would drastically improve o-line
The Dallas Cowboys once had the most impressive offensive line in the NFL. They were loaded with talent to the point that Darren McFadden topped 1,000 yards late in his career — while starting just 10 games.
In recent years, that hasn't been the case. They've lost starters such as Tyron Smith, La'el Collins, and Tyler Biadasz in recent years. In 2025, they're likely to lose one of their best with Zack Martin hitting free agency.
MORE: Cowboys named potential fit for double-digit 'sack artist' in free agency
Dallas could potentially turn to Brock Hoffman or T.J. Bass but neither has done enough to prove they should be unquestioned starters. That's why Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes they should already be considering Will Hernandez in free agency.
"With the future of guard Zack Martin—who is 34 and an impending free agent—in question, the Cowboys should already be kicking the tires on Hernandez."
Hernandez was linked to the Cowboys when he entered the NFL Draft in 2018. The hype was through the roof when he went to a movie premier with members of the Dallas O-line but in the end, he was selected at No. 34 overall by the New York Giants.
MORE: Cowboys top free agent could start NFC East bidding war
For the past three seasons, he's played for the Arizona Cardinals where he worked with offensive line coach Klayton Adams. Hernandez had the best production of his career under Adams, who is now the offensive coordinator in Dallas.
The one concern with Hernandez will be his health following a torn ACL in 2024.
That could potentially help Dallas since he might favor working with Adams, knowing he's comfortable in his system and could parlay that into a larger contract down the road.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
7 running backs Cowboys should monitor at 2025 NFL Scouting Combine
3 pass rushers Cowboys should consider at No. 12 in 2025 NFL Draft
Brian Schottenheimer's full Cowboys coaching staff officially announced
Cowboys add massive WR prospect, power running back in new mock draft
What is the trade value of the Dallas Cowboys' No. 12 overall pick?