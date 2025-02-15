Evaluating the Dallas Cowboys' 2024 rookie class post-Super Bowl
As the Dallas Cowboys turn their attention to preparations for the 2025 season, the development of the 2024 rookie class remains a key focus for the organization.
The class, which received a grade C from NFL.com's Gennaro Filice, demonstrated some bright spots while also showing room for continued growth – a common theme for young players adapting to the professional level.
Third-round selection Cooper Beebe emerged as a standout performer, successfully transitioning to center and starting 16 games in his rookie campaign.
The Kansas State product's durability and adaptability proved valuable following veteran Tyler Biadasz's free agency departure, providing stability at a crucial position.
The linebacker corps received a boost from third-round pick Marist Liufau, who showed considerable development as the season progressed. Liufau's emergence provides valuable depth heading into 2025, particularly with teammate DeMarvion Overshown continuing his rehabilitation process.
First-round selection Tyler Guyton and second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland faced early challenges with injuries but showed flashes of their potential when healthy.
Looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cowboys' personnel department continues its thorough evaluation process, building on the organization's strong track record of talent acquisition through the draft.
The development of young talent remains a cornerstone of the Cowboys' long-term strategy, with the 2024 rookie class representing another important building block for the future.
