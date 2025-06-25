Cowboys' defensive line has work cut out after latest rankings
The Dallas Cowboys had a few areas that needed major improvements before they take the field in the 2025 regular season.
The first being wide receiver depth, which they added with George Pickens. Second, would be adding depth at running back, something that the jury is still out on.
However, a piece of the team that has been overlooked has been the much-needed upgrades on the defensive line.
The Cowboys are still putting hopes in 2023 first-round pick Mazi Smith to be the long-term fix on the interior defensive line. However, the unit can't wait on Smith forever.
Zoltan Buday of Pro Football Focus recently ranked each defensive line in the NFL. Buday has the Cowboys sitting at 12th ahead of the 2025 season.
"Dallas' defensive line was one of the worst units against the run in 2024 but still boasted elite edge defender Micah Parsons, whose 91.6 PFF pass-rushing grade ranked third in the NFL last season. Similarly, interior defender Osa Odighizuwa brought the heat from inside, placing 12th at his position with a 78.5 PFF pass-rushing grade. The Cowboys' unit could rank significantly higher by being just average against the run in 2025, which would be an improvement from last season," writes Buday
The potential is there for the Cowboys' defensive front to make noise in 2025; however, work will need to be done.
