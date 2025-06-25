Cowboys Country

Cowboys' defensive line has work cut out after latest rankings

The Dallas Cowboys' defensive line will be looking to put in the work this offseason after the latest rankings don't provide much faith in the unit.

Tyler Reed

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III is tackled by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III is tackled by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys had a few areas that needed major improvements before they take the field in the 2025 regular season.

The first being wide receiver depth, which they added with George Pickens. Second, would be adding depth at running back, something that the jury is still out on.

However, a piece of the team that has been overlooked has been the much-needed upgrades on the defensive line.

RELATED: Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland top Cowboys 'top trade assets list'

The Cowboys are still putting hopes in 2023 first-round pick Mazi Smith to be the long-term fix on the interior defensive line. However, the unit can't wait on Smith forever.

Zoltan Buday of Pro Football Focus recently ranked each defensive line in the NFL. Buday has the Cowboys sitting at 12th ahead of the 2025 season.

"Dallas' defensive line was one of the worst units against the run in 2024 but still boasted elite edge defender Micah Parsons, whose 91.6 PFF pass-rushing grade ranked third in the NFL last season. Similarly, interior defender Osa Odighizuwa brought the heat from inside, placing 12th at his position with a 78.5 PFF pass-rushing grade. The Cowboys' unit could rank significantly higher by being just average against the run in 2025, which would be an improvement from last season," writes Buday

The potential is there for the Cowboys' defensive front to make noise in 2025; however, work will need to be done.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Dallas Cowboys warned to steer clear of future Hall of Fame defender

Cowboys have unexpected contender emerge in search for swing tackle

Dallas Cowboys’ DT Solomon Thomas reveals massive life update

Cowboys CB DaRon Bland is about to see his price tag go through the roof

PHOTOS: Meet Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Charly Barby

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News