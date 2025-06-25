Cowboys' defensive MVP dark horse looking for major redemption in 2025
Dallas Cowboys fans, and probably the players, are tired of hearing about how the injury bug decimated the team this past season.
However, it has to continue to be said because the 2024 season would have looked a lot different had the team not had such bad luck on the injury front.
RELATED: Cowboys star Trevon Diggs continues impressive recovery from knee injury
The team is now turning the page to hopefully brighter days in the 2025 season, and the return of a former All-Pro cornerback could bring a lot of excitement to the defense.
Trevon Diggs' career was on a hall of fame trajectory after his first three seasons in Dallas. In that time frame, Diggs earned two Pro Bowl selections, as while as first-team All-Pro honors.
However, the last two seasons of Diggs' career have been decimated by injury. The former All-Pro appeared in just two games in the 2023 season, while a mid-season knee injury sidelined him this past year.
Diggs has a lot of work to do in order to be healthy for the start of the 2025 regular season. However, the redemption angle could make Diggs a dark horse candidate to be the team's defensive MVP for 2025.
Having a healthy Diggs could be a major difference in how great the secondary could potentially be, and one has to believe he is doing everything he can to be a factor this fall. Don't count Diggs out just yet.
