Cowboys 2025 training camp position preview: Safety remains underrated strength
The Dallas Cowboys are in the midst of their final break before training camp begins at the end of July. In preparation for camp, we’ve been breaking down every position group to see who will be fighting for a spot on the roster.
Dallas has had a stable group at safety with Malik Hooker entering his fifth season with the team and Donovan Wilson entering his seventh year. Even their primary backups have been long-time members of the team, with Israel Mukuamu (Year 5), Markquese Bell (Year 4), and Juanyeh Thomas (Year 4) all being fixtures in the Cowboys' secondary.
MORE: Cowboys 2025 training camp position preview: EDGE has no lack of options
Despite their experience, this unit remains somewhat underestimated. They're hoping that will change under new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who has Hooker's approval.
Cowboys Safety Depth Chart
- Malik Hooker
- Donovan Wilson
- Juanyeh Thomas
- Israel Mukuamu
- Markquese Bell
- Alijah Clark
- Zion Childress
- Mike Smith Jr.
Storyline Watch: Will a safety win the nickel back job?
We know that Hooker and Wilson will start, but both Mukuamu and Thomas have been getting opportunities in the slot this offseason. The Cowboys don't have that position set in stone after losing Jourdan Lewis, and moving DaRon Bland inside is less than ideal. Their entire defense could benefit from one of their safeties locking down this job, making that the biggest storyline for this unit.
Predictions
Mukuamu proved capable of playing in the slot when filling in for an injured Lewis in 2022. He's also made the most of every opportunity he's been given, even recording two picks in 2024. Don't be surprised if he wins the starting slot corner spot, but Thomas will make a strong case as well.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys fans are fed up with the team in one bizarre area
Dallas Cowboys given mediocre grade for 2025 NFL offseason
What should Cowboys fans expect from Jaydon Blue in rookie year?
Cowboys' Tyler Booker offers epic quote when asked about viral camp video
PHOTOS: Ava Lahey, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc