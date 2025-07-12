Cowboys 2025 training camp position preview: CBs full of talent, question marks
The Dallas Cowboys are in the midst of their final break before training camp begins at the end of July. In preparation for camp, we’ve been breaking down every position group to see who will be fighting for a spot on the roster.
Cornerback remains an interesting spot for the Cowboys. They have two big-time playmakers in Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland, but both dealt with injuries throughout the 2024 season. For Diggs, this was the second year in a row where he battled knee issues.
MORE: Cowboys 2025 training camp position preview: LB looks vastly different
They also have Shavon Revel Jr., who was an absolute steal in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft. The problem is that he too is coming off surgery after suffering a torn ACL in 2024. If everyone was healthy, this could be one of the top units in the entire league. Unfortunately, the only thing that matches the talent in the cornerback corps is the list of question marks.
Cowboys CB Depth Chart
- Trevon Diggs
- DaRon Bland
- Kaiir Elam
- Shavon Revel Jr.
- Caelen Carson
- Josh Butler
- Andrew Booth
- Robert Rochell
- Kemon Hall
- Troy Pride Jr.
- Bruce Harmon
- CJ Goodwin (Listed as CB, plays special teams)
Storyline Watch: Can Kaiir Elam hold down the outside job?
With Diggs and Revel out, the Cowboys have been using Kaiir Elam on the outside. This has allowed them to move Bland into the slot, where he could replace Jourdan Lewis. Elam, who was acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Bills, was a first-round selection in 2022. He has yet to live up to expectations, but has done well with his fresh start.
MORE: Cowboys 2025 training camp position preview: EDGE has no lack of options
His performance will be vital to the team's success in the secondary, especially early on as Diggs and Revel are still rehabbing. If he shines during camp and the preseason, the Cowboys should have confidence heading into the season. If not, they might want to see what Stephon Gilmore is up to.
Predictions
Unfortunately, injuries will continue to be an issue and the front office was slow to respond last year. Look for them to have a similar lack of urgency, which means any outside options, such as Gilmore, will already have a home by the time they realize they need help. Elam has looked fine in camp, but banking on someone who has yet to prove he can be a reliable starter isn't smart business.
