Dallas Cowboys' highest-paid UDFA gets first-team reps during OTAs
One of the weakest areas on the Dallas Cowboys roster entering the 2025 NFL campaign is in the secondary. The team has been decimated by injuries over the past year, and it has left the unit relatively thin.
With players recovering from injury, it has opened up opportunities for players who are fighting to earn their spots on the roster.
One of those players is promising undrafted free agent safety Alijah Clark, who signed with the Cowboys after the 2025 NFL draft out of Syracuse.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys 2024 starter named 'expendable' trade candidate
Clark had a strong showing during rookie minicamp, and that continued into OTAs. After Malik Hooker suffered an injury during Tuesday's session, Clark received some reps with the first-team defense.
"With Hooker out, UDFA safeties Alijah Clark and Mike Smith got some run with the first team alongside Juanyeh Thomas," Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com wrote on X. "Israel Mukuamu played some outside corner with Andrew Booth absent."
Dallas clearly thinks highly of Clark and made him the team's highest-paid undrafted free agent. Clark will earn a $25,000 bonus and a $234,000 guaranteed salary.
MORE: Cowboys' second-year CB ramps up intensity following offseason surgery
Throughout his college career, Clark, who ran a 4.5 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, recorded 189 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, nine passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.
The Cowboys' minicamp will begin on Tuesday, June 10, so it will be interesting to see if Clark continues to impress and whether the coaching staff will continue putting him in a position to succeed.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Micah Parsons vows to be in attendance for Dallas Cowboys minicamp
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones reveals if team has plans to make more offseason moves
Should Dallas Cowboys panic about Micah Parsons contract drama?
Dallas Cowboys 2024 starter named 'expendable' trade candidate