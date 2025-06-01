Cowboys Country

CeeDee Lamb disrespected in wide receiver rankings for 2025 season

The Dallas Cowboys are in great hands with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. However, the Cowboys star was recently left out of the top five in a recent ranking.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb with the ball as Carolina Panthers linebacker Josey Jewell defends in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb with the ball as Carolina Panthers linebacker Josey Jewell defends in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
There's no argument that the most dangerous offensive weapon the Dallas Cowboys have heading into the 2025 season is wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb has finished the past four seasons with over 1,000 yards receiving, and did it last season while missing two games.

The Cowboys star is expected to have another monster season in 2025; however, fans may want to look away at the latest rankings from Pro Football Focus.

According to the PFF rankings, Lamb is a tier 2 receiver, as they have him ranked 6th overall. Those in front of him are A.J. Brown, Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Puka Nacua.

"Lamb’s production dipped in 2024 with Dak Prescott sidelined, but over the past three seasons, he ranks fifth among wide receivers in WAR (1.46) and trails only Ja’Marr Chase in total yards after the catch," wrote Trevor Sikkema.

This is one of those times where the analytics may be going a little too far by putting Lamb that far down the list.

Saying the four-time Pro Bowler is a tier two receiver sounds like disrespect. Lamb is tier one, and there's a good chance he will remind everyone to put respect back on his name this upcoming season, with a healthy Cowboys offensive unit.

This ranking will surely be okay with everyone rolling with the Cowboys. Right?

